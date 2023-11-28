Pune, Nov 28 (PTI) A joint India-Sri Lanka military exercise, Mitrashakti 2023, culminated on Tuesday at Pune's southern command foreign training node after 12 days.

The forces, including troops from the Indian Army and the Air Force, learnt about each other's operational drills and tactics during this exercise, a defence release said.

Brigadier S Taluja, Commander, Aundh Military Station, and Major General PGPS Rathnayaka, Sri Lankan Army, addressed the contingents during the closing ceremony.

"Joint exercises between armies are a facet of military diplomacy between nations across the world. It is increasingly becoming an important instrument in developing relationships, trust and confidence between the Armies which may eventually prove useful during joint military operations such as UN peacekeeping operations," the release said.

The joint exercise Mitrashakti 2023 commenced on November 16.

"The contingent from both nations have displayed great enthusiasm and professionalism while practising joint drills during the conduct of the exercise. It has been a great learning experience for all the participants.

The camaraderie developed between the contingents during exercise will certainly assist in enhancing confidence between the armies which may be deployed together for such operations, it said.

"The conduct of this military exercise is also an important step to uphold the values of peace, prosperity, international brotherhood and trust which is in line with the security and growth for all in the region," the release added.

