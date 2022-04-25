New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) India on Monday thanked Oman and other concerned parties for the release of seven Indian sailors who were under detention of the Houthis in Yemen since January 2.

The Indians were among 14 foreigners released from the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Sunday.

Also Read | ISRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 JRF, RA, Research Scientist Job Vacancies at isro.gov.in; Know Salary and Other Details.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indians reached Muscat on Sunday and are expected to travel back to India shortly.

"The government of India is happy that the seven Indian sailors who were on the ship Rwabee and under the detention of the Houthis in Yemen since January 2 have been released," it said.

Also Read | COVID-19 4th Wave Scare in India: Karnataka Govt Makes Face Masks, Social Distancing Mandatory.

The MEA said India had been exerting all efforts for the release of the Indian crew members over the past months and that it had been in touch with various parties to ensure the safety and well-being of the sailors.

"The issue was also taken up by the Indian delegation at the UN Security Council. The government of India would like to thank all concerned parties for the release of the Indian sailors, in particular the Government of Oman," the MEA said in a statement.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi confirmed the release of the 14 foreigners including the Indians on Sunday.

"We are deeply grateful for the noble and humanitarian efforts made by many parties in good faith, not least the Yemeni leadership in Sanaa, to bring this to fruition," he said.

Oman's foreign ministry said all 14 people were taken on an Oman Royal Air Force plane to Muscat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)