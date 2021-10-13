New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): India will have a COVID-19 vaccine capacity of 28 crore doses this month, government sources told ANI.

This will include 22 crore Covishield doses and six crore Covaxin doses.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Another Hike in DA Rate Soon? Check Calculation of Dearness Allowance Based on Basic Salary.

"ZyCoV-D doses are also ready," sources said.

Earlier, sources had said that Zydus Cadila's needle-free coronavirus vaccine-- ZyCoV-D-- is likely to be available by early October. India's drugs regulator approved the Zydus Cadila vaccine for emergency use on August 20.

Also Read | Realme GT Neo2, Buds Air 2 Green, Brick Bluetooth Speaker Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

ZyCoV-D is the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine for COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)