New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday welcomed the announcement that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad, calling it a "heartening and historic achievement" for the nation's sporting landscape.

In a statement on X, the Vice President said the development reflects the collective strength, talent and spirit of India's sporting ecosystem. He noted that securing the rights to host the centenary edition of the prestigious Games is a testament to the country's rising stature in global sports, as well as the unwavering dedication of its athletes, coaches, support staff and sports administrators.

Also Read | 'Muslims Don't Vote for BJP': Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Lack of Muslim Ministers at Centre.

Emphasising the significance of the moment, the Vice President said that hosting the Centenary Games offers India an unprecedented opportunity to showcase its capabilities, unity and aspirations on the world stage. He added that the Games will serve as a platform not just for sporting excellence but also for demonstrating India's organisational readiness and growing global engagement.

The Vice President extended congratulations to the people of India, expressing confidence that the nation will rise to the occasion and deliver a memorable edition of the Games. He also conveyed his best wishes to all stakeholders, including sporting bodies, government agencies, and organisers, as preparations for the landmark event begin.

Also Read | Bihar Tragedy: Engineer From Andhra Pradesh Dies After Gate Collapses at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

The Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad are expected to boost sports infrastructure, inspire a new generation of athletes and strengthen India's long-term vision of emerging as a global sporting powerhouse. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)