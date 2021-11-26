New Delhi, November 26: Scheduled international flights to and from India will be resumed from December 15, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Friday. Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating since July last year under air bubble arrangements formed with approximately 28 countries. Also Read | Drones to Deliver Medicines And Vaccines in Jammu And Surrounding Areas.

In an order, the Civil Aviation Ministry stated: "The matter of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India has been examined in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and it has been decided that scheduled commercial international passenger services to and from India may be resumed from December 15, 2021."

