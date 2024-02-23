New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) India and the US on Friday discussed ways of enhancing cooperation on a wide range of issues such as extradition, mobility of students and professionals, safe and legal migration and protection of vulnerable women and children, according to officials.

The discussions took place during the 11th bilateral Consular Dialogue. The Indian delegation led by KJ Srinivasa, Joint Secretary (CPV) in the Ministry of External Affairs, hosted the US delegation led by Ambassador Rena Bitter, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Consular Affairs.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest: SKM Observes ‘Black Day’, Burns Effigies of BJP Leaders.

"The Dialogue reinforced the strong people-to-people ties and cooperation that both countries share across consular issues of mutual interest. Both sides discussed ways of enhancing cooperation on a wide range of issues such as extradition, mobility of students and professionals, safe and legal migration, protection of vulnerable women and children and enabling smooth travel of their respective nationals," a statement by the US Embassy here said.

"They welcomed the launch of a pilot in the US to adjudicate domestic renewals of certain categories of visas as proactive steps toward strengthening robust connections between people of the two countries. Both sides agreed to hold the next Consular Dialogue in the US next year," it added.

Also Read | 'Hafta-Vasooli': Congress Claims Probe Agencies Being Misused To 'Extort' Donations for BJP, Demands Supreme Court-Monitored Probe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)