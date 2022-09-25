Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25 (ANI): Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a 35-year-old man for alleged betting on India vs Australia final T20 match to be played on Sunday, police said.

Raghavendra was arrested from Deepanjali Nagar, Bengaluru by a team of CCB for allegedly betting on the decider India vs Australia T20 match to be played in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Private Hospital Employee Rapes Two Colleagues, Records Video of One in Rewari; Arrested.

According to police, 3.06 lakhs of cash and a mobile phone were seized from the accused possession.

The third T20I stadium between India and Australia will take place in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on September 25.

Also Read | Sharad Navratri 2022: Vaishno Devi Shrine All Set to Welcome Pilgrims During Nine-Day Navratri Festival.

Earlier, on Thursday, four people got injured after a stampede broke out at Gymkhana grounds following a stampede which happened after a massive amount of cricket fans gathered to purchase tickets for the third T20I match between India and Australia.

A huge crowd had come to the Gymkhana grounds to purchase tickets.

A large queue of fans was captured waiting to get their hands on tickets. But the situation soon turned out of control and a stampede broke out, with excited fans coming in excessive numbers and causing law and order issues. Police lathi-charged to disperse the massive crowd and restore control. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)