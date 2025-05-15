New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has stated that whether the enemy is across the border or hiding in a dark corner of social media, India is now prepared to respond decisively to every conspiracy. Congratulating the Indian Armed Forces and the government for the courageous success of the historic "Operation Sindoor," MRM called it a symbol of India's evolving military mindset and strategic policy.

Following last week's terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, the Indian Army launched a retaliatory strike, destroying nine terrorist bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and deep inside Pakistan. These were targeted through air strikes and drone attacks, killing over 100 terrorists. MRM hailed this as a strong example of India's zero-tolerance policy and a clear message that India will no longer remain silent.

MRM emphasised that modern warfare is not confined to borders alone--it is also fought on digital and cyber platforms. Countries like Pakistan, China, and Turkey are trying to damage India's image through fake narratives and propaganda online. MRM specifically condemned the anti-India propaganda pushed by state-run media outlets like China's Global Times and Turkey's TRT World, and supported the Indian government's firm action against them.

MRM referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech as a declaration of India's bold and new security doctrine. The Prime Minister made it clear that neither "terror and talks" nor "terror and trade" can go hand in hand anymore.

MRM stated that this is a direct and firm message to Pakistan and its allies, China and Turkey--India will not just talk, it will respond, and in the same language.

Commenting on Pakistan's internal crisis, MRM said, "The country's crumbling economy and growing public unrest are eating it from within. Be it the Baloch Liberation Army's operation in Balochistan, the wave of rebellion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, or the uprising in occupied Kashmir--every region is moving toward disintegration. Instead of conspiring against India, Pakistan should focus on addressing its own deepening internal issues."

The Manch appealed to Indian citizens to remain united and support the country's security policies. It reiterated that India's armed forces and leadership are fully capable of delivering a strong and fitting response to any attack--this, it said, is the new identity of India. (ANI)

