Puri, Apr 24 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the country will give a befitting reply to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Majhi said this while addressing the state-level Panchayati Raj Day function at Puri. He paid homage to the Pahalgam terror attack victims and described the incident as most barbaric.

"I, on behalf of the 4.5 crore people of Odisha covey my condolence to the victim families. The country will give a befitting reply to this terror activity under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Majhi said.

He said: "The horoscope of this soil and this country did not mention to concede defeat. Our beloved Bharat Mata holds arms in one hand and books on the other. Therefore, the nation will soon give the strongest reply to this terror attack."

Majhi refused to accept flower bouquets at the function as a gesture of respect to the victims of Pahalgam victims.

Before attending the state-level Panchayati Raj Day function in Puri, Majhi visited Balasore district to attend the funeral of Prashant Satpathy, an Odia man killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir.

Addressing the same function, Puri MP and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said the entire country is stunned over the merciless killing of innocent people at Pahalgam.

Odisha's Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister KC Patra said that India cannot sit idle after the Pahalgam terror attack. "We are all waiting for India's action against terrorism. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has already stated that strong action will be taken,"

Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik also expressed concern over the terror attack and assured the gathering that India will give a befitting reply to the terror attack.

