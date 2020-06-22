New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Syria has expressed confidence that India will play a constructive role as a member of the UN Security Council and help maintain international peace and security while keeping away from politicisation and interventional agendas.

Syrian Ambassador to the UN Bashar Ja'fari, in a letter to India's Permanent Representative to the UN T S Tirumurti, congratulated India on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the period 2021-2022.

"I look forward to working with you to strengthen our bilateral relations, and to uphold the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and international law," he said.

"I am confident that India will play a constructive role during its membership of the Security Council to help maintain the international peace and security away from politicisation and interventional agendas," Ja'fari said.

India was overwhelmingly elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful UN Security Council last week for a two-year term.

