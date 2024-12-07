New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday that India will soon emerge as the world leader in the maritime sector as it multiplies its cargo handling capacity in ports and builds a robust shipping building and repairs ecosystem.

Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Kamarajar Port trust in Chennai, Sonowal said that by 2047, India will be among the top ten maritime nations in the world.

Also Read | Shimla Shocker: 7-Year-Old Girl Raped in Himachal Pradesh, Relative Arrested.

He said that the port marked a significant step in decongesting Chennai Port by fostering efficient coal handling with possibilities of future expansion.

The Union Minister said that the construction of IOCL Jetty of 3 MTPA will further enhance its capacity. He said that the setting up of 1 MLD Seawater desalination plant at the port at a cost of Rs 32 crores would serve to meet not only the Port's needs but also the needs of the coastal community for drinking and other domestic purposes.

Also Read | PM Modi Death Threat: Mumbai Police Receive Threatening Message on WhatsApp To Kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pointing out that the timely implementation of infrastructural projects taken up by the Shipping Ministry has led to faster completion of flagship programmes, the Union Minister said that quality has also been a focus area when development projects are rolled out.

Union Minister Sonowal also laid the foundation stone for establishing capital dredging, Integrated Command and Control centre at the Kamarajar port at a cost of Rs 545 crores. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)