New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): India reported a dip in COVID-19 cases with 1,569 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The country reported 2,202 fresh infections on Monday.

With the new cases, India's active cases stand at 16,400, which account for 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

The daily positivity rate of the country is 0.44 per cent.

As many as 2,467 patients recovered from COVID in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 4,25,84,710. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, 19 people died of COVID, stated the Ministry on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 191.48 crores as total 1,91,48,94,858 people have been vaccinated under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

On the vaccination front, 1,078,005 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered.

In the last 24 hours, India conducted 3,57,484 COVID-19 tests, said the Health Ministry. (ANI)

