New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) India witnessed a single-day rise of 10,158 coronavirus cases, highest in nearly eight months, while 19 more deaths were recorded including four reconciled by Kerala on Thursday.

According to the latest Union Health Ministry data the number of active cases has increased to 44,998.

Also Read | TCS Hiring: Amid Tech Layoffs, Tata Consultancy Services Plans to Recruit 40,000 Freshers Via Campus Placement Drive in Financial Year 2023-24.

With the 19 more fatalities, the death toll due to the virus has increased to 5,31,035.

The new recorded deaths included nine from Maharashtra, two from Gujarat and one each from Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu and four reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also Read | Spurious Medicines in India: Licenses of 18 Pharma Companies Cancelled by DCGI.

The 10,158 deaths reported on Wednesday are highest in 230 days. A total 10,256 cases were recorded on August 26 last year.

India had reported 7,830 coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.02 per cent. The active cases now constitute 0.10 per cent of the total infections.

The nationwide COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent,according to the health ministry website. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,42,10,127.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)