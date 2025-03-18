Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], March 18 (ANI): The Indian Air Force organised a bike expedition at the Bagdodra Air Force Station in Siliguri on Tuesday.

Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Air Command, is leading the expedition team, which comprised 38 members and included security personnel of the Indian Air Force. Other enthusiastic members of the civilian motorcycle community are also participating in the expedition.

The expedition began from the Bagdogra Air Force station and will conclude in Shillong. Its main motive is to encourage people to join the Indian Air Force.

The expedition was flagged off by Air Commodore Manish Sharma, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Bagdogra. Traversing a scenic routes the expedition will cover a distance of 2800 km and is set to arrive in Shillong on March 28.

According to Air Marshal Surat Singh, the bike expedition is to enhance the spirit of sportsmanship, adventurism, camaraderie, and team building and to spread awareness about the Indian Air Force in the northeast region.

He added that the region has a large presence in the Indian Air Force and encourages more children to join the Indian Air Force.

"The Air Force is conducting a bike expedition primarily to enhance the spirit of sportsmanship, adventurism, camaraderie, and team building and to spread awareness about the Indian Air Force in the northeast region. This region has a large presence in the Indian Air Force and encourages more children to join the Indian Air Force. This expedition is being organised, which will travel a distance of about 2300 kilometres and will travel across West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal, and other states of the northeast, and it'll be spread over the next 10 to 12 days", Air Marshal Surat Singh said.

"I am part of the expedition just to be with the team. And thanks to a very, very energetic team that we have of bikers, they will be moving around during the course of the journey, they will also interact with schools, colleges, and NCC cadets and make them aware of how to join the Air Force, how is the life in the Air Force, and what to expect in the future", he added. (ANI)

