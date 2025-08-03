Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 3 (ANI): As part of the Indian Army's National outreach and awareness campaign, a session on Operation Sindoor was briefed by Commander, Chenab Brigade at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu on Saturday.

The interaction was organised under the aegis of the Tiger Division and was attended by the Director, faculty members and students of IIT, Jammu.

The initiative aimed at spreading awareness about India's whole-of-nation approach to counter-terrorism, the professionalism of the Armed Forces, and the strategic clarity that underpinned Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, said the release.

The session concluded with a Q&A where students expressed keen interest in national security, strategic affairs and the evolving nature of warfare.

Twenty-six civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Earlier in the day, in a compassionate outreach effort under Operation Sadhbhavana, the Indian Army organised a free medical and veterinary camp at Kulhand, Doda, to address the healthcare and veterinary needs of the Gujjar and Bakarwal communities living in remote areas.

The initiative aimed to provide essential healthcare services to communities living in areas largely devoid of basic amenities and is a part of the Army's continued efforts to strengthen its relationship with the local population and to ensure welfare for marginalised groups living in difficult terrains

Locals expressed gratitude, highlighting the Army's consistent presence as a source of support and reassurance in the region.

Faroon Bhat, who visited the camp, told ANI, "We thank everyone. The Indian army has accomplished a great deal, and we salute them. In Kulhand, the Indian army set up a camp to help people with checkups and access to medicines. They also have medications related to animal husbandry." (ANI)

