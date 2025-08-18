Dibang Valley (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], August 18 (ANI): Following a landslide caused by a cloudburst in Angrim Valley on the night of August 16-17, Indian Army troops from Spear Corps, along with the Civil Administration, carried out swift rescue and relief efforts.

https://x.com/Spearcorps/status/1957298337591218236

Also Read | GST Rationalisation: Government Expected To Lower Tax on Cars and Two-Wheelers, Make Them More Affordable Ahead of Diwali.

In a post on X, Spearcorps shared, "In a swift and timely response to a devastating landslide, triggered by a cloudburst on 16-17 August night at Angrim Valley, brave troops of Indian Army under Spear Corps teamed up with Civil Administration to launch immediate rescue and relief operations, braving treacherous terrain to save lives, share warmth, deliver aid and rebuild hope."

This year's monsoon has brought dangerous conditions across the country, with several areas experiencing landslides and floods.

Also Read | Vice-President Elections 2025: Shiv Sena, NCP Support to Nomination of CP Radhakrishnan As NDA Candidate for VP Polls.

Like the devastating cloudburst and flash floods that struck Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir on August 17, the Indian Army swiftly mounted large-scale rescue and relief operations to support the distressed population, a press release by the Ministry of Defence, Jammu said.

The sudden deluge triggered massive landslides and flooding in causing tragic loss of lives and extensive damage to infrastructure. At least seven people have died in a landslide triggered by heavy rain in Kathua district.

Similarly, the Indian Army and disaster response teams are rescuing pilgrims stranded at the Machail Mata Temple after a cloudburst in Kishtwar district on Sunday that has killed at least 55 people.

Cleaning workers at the temple expressed their willingness to assist in relief operations.

One worker told ANI, "On July 22, I went to Machail, and I am a cleaning worker there. Today I came back. Everything is closed there. People who had their carts and hotels are returning here. We also want to lend a hand (for the relief work). When we heard that many people were dead and missing after the cloudburst, we were shocked. We saw the images on social media." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)