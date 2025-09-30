Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): The Spear Corps under Eastern Command of the Indian Army conducted Exercise 'Drone Kavach' in the forward areas of Eastern Arunachal Pradesh from September 25 to 28, according to an official release.

The exercise showcased the Indian Army's combat readiness for the next generation of drone warfare, besides validating state-of-the-art drone technologies and counter-drone systems.

Exercise Drone Kavach was spread over a period of four days and was also attended by personnel of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) deployed in forward areas. As part of the exercise, a series of tactical manoeuvers and combat situations were exercised to validate Indian Army's preparedness for operating in a multi domain technological infused battlefield scenario, the release said.

Tactics, Techniques and Procedures pertaining to target acquisition, active/ passive counter drone measures and target neutralisation with assured success were rehearsed under simulated conditions. Newly raised structures at unit level were also exercised for developing tactics, techniques and procedures in consonance with the overall employment philosophy and mandated operational tasks.

Valuable insights gained through the exercise would assist the Indian Army in achieving a comprehensive understanding of the future operational environment besides preparing for fighting a successful drone battle.

Exercise Drone Kavach represents a significant step in Indian Army's commitment towards modernisation while striving for technology absorption to achieve operational excellence.

Earlier, the valiant soldiers of the Indian Army's Spear Corps have successfully summited Mount Gorichen (6,488 meters) on September 19, the highest scalable peak in Arunachal Pradesh.

This remarkable achievement stands as a testament to their discipline, endurance, and unyielding spirit in one of the most challenging terrains of the Eastern Himalayas.

According to an official release, the expedition was launched with the dual objectives of fostering adventure and instilling resilience, while also reinforcing the Army's commitment to preserving the natural sanctity of the region. Facing harsh winds, icy ridges, and thin air at extreme altitude, the team showcased exceptional teamwork and unwavering determination, ultimately standing victorious atop the "Roof of Arunachal." (ANI)

