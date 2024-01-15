Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): The Indian Army conducted the firepower demonstration 'Exercise Topchi' at Devlali in Maharashtra's Nashik.

As part of Atmanirbhar Bharat, indigenously manufactured artillery equipment such as the K-9 Vajra, SP gun system, Dhanush, 105 mm Indian field gun (IFG) and light field gun (LFG) systems and Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers were showcased in the event held on Sunday.

K-9 Vajra is a 155 mm, 52-caliber tracked self-propelled artillery system. It is built by Larsen & Toubro with technology transferred from South Korean defence major Hanwha.

Dhanush is a 155 mm, 45-caliber towed artillery gun with a range of 36 km.

This edition of "Exrcise Topchi" showcased the integrated employment of firepower and surveillance assets to include guns, mortars, rockets, drones,and aviation asset.

Earlier in December, President Droupadi Murmu visited Pokhran and witnessed a firepower exercise involving intricate drills of fire and manoeuvres by various weapon platforms.

During the programme, the President also interacted with the troops and appreciated their commitment and preparedness to defend the country.

"President Droupadi Murmu visited Pokhran and witnessed a firepower exercise involving intricate drills of fire and manoeuvres by various weapon platforms. The President also interacted with the soldiers of the Indian Army and commended them for maintaining the highest standards of operational preparedness and exhorted them to continue serving the nation with the same zeal, commitment and motivation," said a press statement from the Indian Army.

Meanwhile, in the same month, approval for the procurement of 70,000 more Sig Sauer assault rifles was granted. In a major boost to the firepower of soldiers, the Indian Army will get these assault rifles, which will be given to troops deployed in counterterrorism operations and other duties.

The approval for the procurement was given at a high-level meeting of the Defence Ministry held recently and attended by the top brass of the military, government sources told ANI.

The approval for the Indian Army to buy more than 70,000 of these assault rifles worth over Rs 800 crore has come at a time when the forces are deployed in a military standoff with China and are carrying out extensive counterterrorism operations along the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir against Pakistan-sponsored terrorist activities, they said.

India has already indicted over 70,000 of these assault rifles, which are being used by forces in the Ladakh sector along the China front and also in the Kashmir valley.

In February 2019, 72,400 SiG 716 rifles--66,400 for the Army, 4,000 for the Air Force and 2,000 for the Navy--of 7.62 x 51mm calibre were bought from SIG Sauer of the US. (ANI)

