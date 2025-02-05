Kohima (Nagaland) [India], February 5 (ANI): With the objective of nurturing young football talent, promoting sportsmanship, and fostering discipline among local youth, Indian Army conducted a four-week Football Coaching Camp at Top Chingtha in Imphal East of Manipur from January 12 to February 5 this year.

The camp, held at Nongpok Ningthou Youth Association (NNYA) Club, Top Chingtha, witnessed the participation of 80 children aged between 10 to 16 years from the nearby villages of Yaripok, Andro, Angtha, Nungaipokpi, and Changamdabi, according to the press release from Ministry of Defence.

Under the guidance of a professional football coach, the young players underwent structured training sessions focusing on fundamental techniques, tactical awareness, fitness conditioning, and team coordination.

"To ensure smooth conduct, the participants were provided with essential football equipment and a specialized nutritional diet to support their training. The initiative not only imparted technical football skills but also instilled values of teamwork, leadership, and perseverance" added the release.

Spokesperson from the Ministry of Defence said, "By fostering sports at the grassroots level, this initiative by the Indian Army aims to inspire young athletes to pursue football professionally while promoting a healthy and disciplined lifestyle." (ANI)

