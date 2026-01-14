New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Reacting to the recent sightings of suspected Pakistani drones along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Priyanka Kakkar on Wednesday expressed confidence in the Indian Army's capabilities.

"Our army is fully capable... The trust deficit is with the government of the country, the BJP, that it will tie the hands of our army under pressure from a third country." she told ANI.

Her remarks came as residents along the LoC in Rajouri reported heightened vigilance following multiple drone sightings over the past few days. Locals said suspected Pakistani drones were seen in the Naushera-Rajouri sector on Tuesday night, prompting increased alertness by both security forces and civilians living near the border.

Residents of border areas, including RS Pura, Naushera and Poonch, also reported drone activity over the last two to four days. "Our Army along the border is active, but the civilians living along the border are even more active," said Anish Kasana, a resident of the Keri sector in Rajouri.

Additionally, security has been tightened in the Samba district following similar sightings earlier this week. In Kathua district, a search and combing operation is underway in the Billawar area after reports of gunshots on Tuesday. Authorities remain on high alert across border districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

The AAP leader also commented on China's recent claim over the Shaksgam Valley in Kashmir, questioning the BJP's stance on the issue. She further questioned the BJP's relationship with the Communist Party, which allegedly supported Pakistan during the Pahalgam attack.

"BJP should come clean and tell us what discussions took place among the BJP, RSS and the Communist Party whose government openly supported Pakistan during the Pahalgam attack... What was the BJP and the RSS doing with such a communist party?... The BJP is standing with China, which has always stabbed us in the back," Kakkar told ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, the leaders of China's Communist Party (CCP) met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale at the RSS headquarters. The meeting lasted for approximately half an hour.

According to the organisation's sources, the meeting was purely a courtesy call, initiated after the CCP delegation expressed its desire to interact with the RSS leadership. No formal agenda was discussed during the interaction, the sources added.

Earlier on Monday evening, the CCP leaders had visited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, where they held a meeting with the party's General Secretary Arun Singh and the party's Foreign Affairs Department Convener Vijay Chauthaiwale. That interaction was also described as part of a 'routine exchange'. (ANI)

