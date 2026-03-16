Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], March 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the International Yoga Festival 2026 held on Monday at Ganga Resort, Muni Ki Reti in Tehri district.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that yoga is not merely a form of exercise but a holistic way of life. Yoga connects the soul with the divine and helps maintain balance between body, mind, and spirit.

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He appealed to the youth of the country and the state to make yoga an integral part of their daily lives. He noted that young people working in various fields often experience fatigue, and yoga can serve as their best companion in maintaining physical and mental well-being. "The state government has formulated the Yoga Policy 2025, and 50-bed and 10-bed AYUSH hospitals are being established in every district of the state. Additionally, a provision of Rs 10 crore has been made to promote yoga and spirituality," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that the International Yoga Festival, organised jointly by the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam and the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, has been playing an important role for the past 35 years in spreading the tradition of yoga to every corner of the world. The seven-day grand festival includes various sessions on yoga, pranayama, meditation, Ayurveda, naturopathy, and spiritual discourses. Special events such as Run for Yoga, Heritage Walk, and the International Yoga Conference are also being organised, which will inspire participants to adopt a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

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He further said that yoga is a priceless heritage of India's ancient spiritual tradition. Thousands of years ago, sages and seers showed the path of harmony between body, mind, and soul through yoga, which today has become a strong foundation for healthy living, mental peace, and spiritual growth across the world.

Highlighting the global recognition of yoga, CM Dhami said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed at the United Nations in 2014 that June 21 be celebrated as the International Day of Yoga for the welfare of the entire world. As a result, millions of people in more than 180 countries are now practising yoga.

He added that Uttarakhand is not only Devbhoomi but also Yogbhoomi. The state's sacred rivers, peaceful environment, clean climate, and spiritual energy provide an ideal setting for yoga practice. Thousands of seekers from around the world visit Uttarakhand every year to practice yoga and meditation. It is also a matter of pride that Rishikesh is globally recognised as the "Yoga Capital of the World."

The Chief Minister stated that more than 300 AYUSH-based Ayushman Arogya Centres are currently operational in the state. In addition, 50-bed and 10-bed AYUSH hospitals are being established in every district. Through the eSanjeevani Portal, citizens are also receiving AYUSH consultations from experts. The Uttarakhand AYUSH Policy is promoting medicine manufacturing, wellness, education, research, and the cultivation of medicinal plants. Furthermore, one Spiritual Economic Zone each is being established in the Garhwal and Kumaon regions to promote Ayurveda, naturopathy, yoga, and spiritual tourism.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also virtually launched the Uttarakhand Khoj Yojana, aimed at connecting every village in the Garhwal region with tourism.

Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said that yoga is an integral part of India's ancient tradition, and sages in the past achieved great spiritual powers through yoga and penance. Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal added that today, millions of people are becoming disease-free through yoga and that yoga plays a key role in shaping the identity of the region. (ANI)

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