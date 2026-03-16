New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will soon enhance interstate connectivity with the engagement of 50 environment-friendly AC 12-meter buses on 17 routes for interstate operations. The buses will operate based on benchmark rates prescribed by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU).

As part of the ongoing expansion of interstate transport services, DTC has already commenced operations of electric buses on key routes, including Delhi-Baraut (Uttar Pradesh), Delhi-Sonipat (Haryana), Delhi-Dharuhera (Haryana), and Delhi-Panipat (Haryana), improving connectivity between Delhi and neighbouring regions.

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Further expansion is also planned through several additional interstate routes, including Nanaksar Delhi-Ghaziabad Bus Terminal, Delhi-Rewari, Delhi-Karnal, Delhi-Rohtak, Delhi-Alwar, and Delhi-Jewar, which are expected to enhance accessibility for daily commuters and regional travellers.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said that the Delhi Government is also working to facilitate religious tourism through improved bus connectivity. In this regard, new bus services are being planned from Delhi to major religious destinations such as Katra (Vaishno Devi), Khatu Shyam, and Ayodhya, allowing devotees to travel conveniently and safely.

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He further informed that the government is exploring interstate bus connectivity between Delhi and Bihar, keeping in mind the large Poorvanchali population residing in the national capital. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is expected to be signed soon to operationalise these services and strengthen connectivity between the two regions.

"The Delhi Government is committed to strengthening interstate connectivity and ensuring comfortable and affordable travel for citizens. At the same time, we are expanding bus services to important religious destinations so that devotees from Delhi can travel conveniently to places of faith across the country," said Pankaj Kumar Singh.

This initiative is part of the broader effort by the Delhi Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to strengthen public transport infrastructure, expand interstate mobility, and provide reliable and affordable travel options for citizens. (ANI)

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