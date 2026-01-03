Drass (Ladakh) [India], January 3 (ANI): The Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps on Saturday inaugurated the Drass Winter Carnival, titled 'Jashn-e-Fateh 2026', in Drass, Ladakh, under Operation Sadbhavana.

Amidst freezing temperatures, the opening ceremony kicked off this most anticipated winter spectacle - a thrilling mix of sports and cultural extravaganza, themed "Celebrating Life in the Second Coldest Inhabited Place on Earth".

Also Read | ICSI Adds Gaya as New Exam Centre for Company Secretary June 2026 Exams; CSEET Schedule and Format Announced.

A collaborative effort with the local community, the carnival showcases Men's & Women's Ice Hockey, Archery, and Tent Pegging competitions, alongside captivating traditional performances by Shina, Balti, and Purgi troupes, as well as a Martial Arts Display by the Karate Club, Drass. The event empowers emerging athletes, engages youth and brings the community together during the harsh winter months.

By fostering civil-military ties and highlighting local culture, the carnival underscores the Army's commitment to Ladakh's development and nation-building.

Also Read | Sadanand Vasant Date Takes Charge as Maharashtra DGP, Replaces Rashmi Shukla (Watch Video).

The festival comes as Drass received its first snowfall of the season on Saturday, turning it into a picturesque winter marvel. Visuals from Kargil show the peaks of Tiger Hill covered in snow.

Meanwhile, Leh turned into a white wonderland following its first snowfall last week. Thick layers of snow engulfed the place. Visuals from Leh showed trees completely covered in snow, and houses and fences were also blanketed.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Leh recorded a minimum temperature of -2°C.

Additionally, Sonamarg in the Kashmir Valley also witnessed the first snowfall of the season last week, covering the region in a thick blanket of white. At the same time, Srinagar continues to experience a persistent cold wave with foggy mornings.

In Sonamarg, Ganderbal district, residents and tourists enjoyed a winter wonderland as snow settled on vehicles, buildings, and roads. As the snow continued to fall, many enjoyed activities such as snowball fights and morning walks, soaking up the scenic beauty.

Tourists expressed delight at the snowfall. A visitor from Assam said, "We enjoyed it after leaving the hotel in the morning. Due to the cold, we have to wear double clothes and caps. Snowfall needs to happen. We thought about that before coming here, and everyone would enjoy the visit more if snow came." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)