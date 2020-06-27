Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Members of the Indian Army on Friday paid their last respects to Naik DSV More Sachin Vikram, who was among the 20 Army personnel, killed in the Galwan Valley face-off with Chinese troops earlier this month.

The mortal remains of the Non-Commissioned Officer were received at Pune airport by military personnel of Headquarters Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub-Area with full military honours.

Also Read | 'Pandemic Has Devastated Our Globalised Economic System', Says S Jaishankar at Virtual Ministerial Meeting of Alliance for Multilateralism: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 26, 2020.

A wreath on behalf of the Army Commander and all ranks of Southern Command was laid in honour of the valiant soldier by Station Commander, Pune.

Tributes were also paid by other military personnel from the station.

Also Read | Poco X2 Smartphone Price Hiked in India Hiked For 8GB RAM Variant; Check New Prices & Other Details Here.

The cremation will be performed tomorrow in his home town.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the violent face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15 after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

Indian intercepts reveal that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the clash. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)