Blood donation camp organised by the Indian Army in Baramulla. (Photo/ANI)

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 17 (ANI): Indian Army organised a blood donation camp here on Monday in coordination with the medical staff of Government Medical College (GMC), Baramulla.

Major Dr Simrat Rajdeep Singh of Army's 52 National Rifle Battalion said that people participated in large numbers.

"We collected 80 units of blood today. The people proved that both army and people are working together for the well being of society," he told ANI.

Dr Naveed Gulshan from Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla said, "We always have a shortage of blood in the hospitals. I really appreciate this initiative by the Indian Army."

Shabir Bhat, a blood donor said, "I have observed that youth are the backbones of the nation. The participation of youth in such initiatives spread positivity." (ANI)

