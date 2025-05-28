Uri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 28 (ANI): The Indian Army organised a free medical camp in Uri, Baramulla, for people impacted by recent ceasefire violations. Over 500 residents from villages along the Line of Control (LOC) in Uri sector of Baramulla district received free medical attention.

A dedicated team from the Pir Panjal Brigade of the Rustam Battalion, comprising two medical officers and a psychologist, provided free consultations, basic treatment, mental health support, and awareness sessions on hygiene and preventive care at Nambla Village, Uri.

The visuals showed the residents receiving basic health check-ups, consultation, and medicines at the medical camp.

Residents in villages of Nambla A, Nambla B, Nambla C, Sahora, Hathlanga, Silikot, Gharkote, Balkote, Macchikrand, Bandi, Lagama, Rajarwani, and Paran Pilan received the consultation and check-up at the medical camp.

The initiative reflects the Indian Army's continued efforts to support and serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir, living by its motto- "Army for the Awaam, Awaam for the Army."

The local population welcomed this move and expressed gratitude towards the Indian Army.

Shahid-ul-Islam, Ex-Sarpanch, Nambla, thanked the Pir Panjal Brigade for the medical camp and medicines. He said, "People were mentally disturbed after the shelling, and their minds were affected. So, counselling was also provided." He added, "A lot of people were sick due to a viral infection in J&K, and people could not go to the hospitals in Baramulla. Earlier, such camps have also been organised, and we request the Indian government and Indian Army to continue medical camps."

Shabir Ahmad said, "We are happy that the Indian army organised a medical camp in Nambla B. There are many people facing problems in reaching hospitals."

He added, "Uri faced damage due to firing by Pakistan. So, we are thankful to the Indian Army that they took this initiative for people who cannot access hospitals in Uri, Baramulla, and Srinagar. We hope these medical camps will continue in future." (ANI)

