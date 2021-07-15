Indian Army organises remembrance prayers for Janab Maqbool Sherwani, a Kashmiri youth who misguided raiders from Pakistan but was killed later. (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 15 (ANI): Indian Army on Thursday organised remembrance prayers at the grave of Janab Maqbool Sherwani, a Kashmiri youth who delayed the march of raiders from Pakistan towards Srinagar on Uri-Muzaffarabad highway who were indulging in plunder, raid, and murder of innocent people.

Indian Army also renovated the grave of Sherwani and paid floral tributes at his grave.

According to a press release, he successfully misguided the raiders on to the wrong path when he was asked to guide them towards Srinagar airport.

Janab Sherwani and his volunteers, comprising various communities with no military training, set up roadblocks and demolished bridges, thus protecting the fastest access to Srinagar. Subsequently, raiders realised that their march towards Srinagar Airport has been delayed deliberately by Maqbool Sherwani.

The brave warrior was caught by raiders and his body was mutilated and crucified before firing 14 bullets on it. The body was nailed to a plank and tied till the Indian Army got it down. He died a martyr's death on November 7, 1947, but not before inspiring the Kashmiris to rise up against the raiders.

Two weeks after his death, Mahatma Gandhi paid tribute to him in a prayer meeting in Delhi to honour his supreme sacrifice.

The grave of Maqbool Sherwani is located in the old town, Baramulla and to honour this great son of the soil, the Indian Army has renovated the grave of Janab Maqbool Sherwani. The work commenced in the month of April 2021 and now stands completed. (ANI)

