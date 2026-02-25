Actress Ameesha Patel’s travel plans were recently disrupted due to a severe snowstorm in New York, but the actress chose to ‘make the most’ of the unexpected halt and the ‘snowfall.’ Sharing a glimpse of her snowy escapade, Ameesha posted a video on social media and captioned it as, “NEW YORK - stuck in the blizzard n flights can’t take off - so might as well make the most of the SNOWFALL @kuunalgoomer @shabspatel100” Ameesha Patel Moradabad Case: Actress Clarifies 2017 Cheque Bounce Dispute and Recalls Suing Her Father for INR 12 Crore Fraud.

The recent New York snowstorm seems to have phased Ameesha Patel’s travel plans, but she turned it into an opportunity to have a ball and relive fun times in the snow. In the video, the actress is seen walking through knee-deep snow on the streets of New York, dressed in warm winter wear. The actress is also seen making snowballs and playfully enjoying the snowfall with her friends. The visuals also capture Ameesha strolling carefully through thick layers of snow, laughing and soaking in the freezing atmosphere.

The actress recently had taken her fans straight into her special days at college as she revisited Tufts University in Boston after 29 years, and gave a sneak peek into her canteen days, dorm life and stage performances. Beyond campus, Ameesha also revisited the city that shaped her formative years and sharing glimpses of herself strolling through Boston Commons, Faneuil Hall, Copley Square, Newbury Street and the Boston Harbour, even walking parts of the Freedom Trail, capturing all places she once frequently visited as a student. Ameesha Patel To Face Jail Term After Rajpal Yadav? Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Actress Over Breach of Contract – Reports.

Talking about her professional front, Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut in 2000 opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which went on to become a blockbuster. She followed it up with major successes like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Race 2. Her last project was Gadar 2 where she reprised her iconic role as Sakeena.

