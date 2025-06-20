New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The Indian Army, in collaboration with Indian diplomatic missions and cultural centres, is commemorating the International Day of Yoga 2025 with great fervour across various international locations. Aligned with the global theme of fostering health, harmony and holistic well-being, multiple yoga events have been organised in the lead-up to June 21, 2025.

At the Defence Services Academy (DSA), Myanmar, a Yoga session was observed on June 19 from 4 PM to 5 PM. The session witnessed enthusiastic participation from all students of the Postgraduate and Diploma courses. Notably, 45 Burmese officers from diverse age groups took part in the session, making the event vibrant and engaging. The programme underscored the role of yoga in enhancing physical fitness, mental resilience and inner peace.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 20, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

In Kazakhstan, the Indian Army Training Team (IATT), in partnership with the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, conducted a special yoga session at the National Defence University, Astana, on June 19. The initiative introduced yoga to the Kazakh Armed Forces, emphasising its effectiveness in mitigating stress and lifestyle-related health challenges while promoting overall well-being.'

In Tashkent, Uzbekistan, yoga is being celebrated as a national event under the aegis of the Embassy of India. The Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture (LBSCIC), in conjunction with the IATT, is spearheading this mega event under the guidance and supervision of the Ambassador. The event brings together a broad spectrum of participants, including representatives from the Government, the Ministry of Defence, the Armed Forces Academy and civil institutions.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 20 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

As part of the lead-up to the main celebrations on June 21, various yoga modules have already been conducted across Tashkent by LBSCIC's qualified yoga instructors. These sessions have successfully incorporated Friends of Friendly Countries (FFC) members, further reinforcing the message of unity, health and harmony through yoga.

The Indian Army's global participation in the International Day of Yoga 2025 reaffirms its commitment to promoting a culture of wellness, mindfulness and shared global values. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)