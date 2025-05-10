Kutch (Gujarat) [India], May 10 (ANI): The Indian Army has successfully intercepted and brought down a Pakistan Army loitering munition in the Kutch sector of Gujarat, officials said on Saturday.

According to Defence officials, the Indian Army used L-70 anti-aircraft guns against Pakistan's Army's loitering munitions.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army was successful in thwarting a Pakistani drone attack in the early hours on Saturday, demonstrating India's robust air defence systems in the wake of Pakistan's blatant escalation along India's western borders.

Taking to X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) stated that Pakistan has been continuing to escalate the situation with drone strikes and munitions, noting that at around 5 AM, several "enemy armed drones" were spotted over Khasa Cantontment in Punjab's Amritsar, which were destroyed by the air defence units.

The ADG PI also noted that the successful retaliation by the Indian armed forces was also under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in the early hours of Wednesday, during which the armed forces neutralised nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, fragments and debris of an unidentified projectile were recovered from a field in Mughlani Kot Village in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday morning, in the wake of Pakistan's blatant drone attacks against civilians across several locations in India.

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Defence will hold a briefing on Saturday on Operation Sindoor. As per details, the briefing will commence at 10:30 AM.

This comes as tensions between the two countries continues to escalate. Pakistan carried out cross-border shelling on Saturday, causing significant damage to civilian areas in Jammu's Rajouri district and heightening fears among residents.

Meanwhile, four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday, sources told ANI, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.

India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India.

Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control. (ANI)

