New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The Indian Army is all set to equip a few units in peace stations with electric vehicles (EV) such as buses, motorcycles and light vehicles sequentially, said the Army officials on Wednesday.

According to army officials, around 25 per cent of light vehicles, 38 per cent of buses and 48 per cent of motorcycles of select units will be changed to EVs with adequate charging infrastructure.

"Keeping in view the necessity and employability of EVs over various terrains, Army will equip a few units in peace stations with EVs sequentially", said the Army officials.

The BJP-led government has been putting emphasis on clean fuels. Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey earlier said that the Centre is providing a 40 per cent subsidy for electric buses to states and the government has identified 22,000 petrol pumps across the country to install charging facilities for electric vehicles (EVs).

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel earlier said that the auto sector will greatly benefit from Industrial Revolution 4.0. He added that the production and promotion of EVs will help in reducing carbon footprint. (ANI)

