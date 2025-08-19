New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The Indian Army will host MILMEDICON-2025, an International Conference on Physical and Mental Trauma in Military Settings, at the Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, on August 28-29, as per an official release.

Organised by the Director General of Medical Services (Army), this landmark event is being conducted as part of the Ministry of Defence's declared "Year of Reforms".

The conference will bring together global scholars, experts, and practitioners to deliberate on critical challenges in managing physical and psychological trauma in military environments, with a special focus on advanced combat trauma care, the application of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in healthcare, and innovative approaches in emergency medical response.

MILMEDICON-2025 will also strengthen international cooperation in military medicine with participation from delegates representing a number of Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs).

Adding further significance, the conference will celebrate the Centenary of the Military Nursing Service (MNS), recognising their exemplary service and embodiment of Nari Shakti in combat medical care.

Alongside scientific sessions, panel discussions, and poster presentations, the event will feature the Army Medical Corps Scientific Gallery and the MNS Centenary Gallery, highlighting milestones in military healthcare and cutting-edge research.

Both a commemoration of achievements and a forward-looking initiative, MILMEDICON-2025 promises to foster global collaboration, innovation, and the exchange of knowledge in the domain of military medicine. (ANI)

