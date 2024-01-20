New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Judge Advocate General's Department of Indian Army hosted the inaugural edition of the Brig (Justice) DM Sen Memorial Lecture in the national capital on Saturday.

The event was hosted at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantonment.

The event brought together esteemed High Court and Armed Forces Tribunal judges, legal luminaries and academicians for a thought-provoking exploration of the theme "Military Law challenges in the present environment and aligning it with the current realities."

The lecture, dedicated to the memory of the late Brigadier (Justice) DM Sen, the first Judge Advocate General of the Indian Army commenced with a Welcome Address by Maj Gen Sandeep Kumar, Judge Advocate General who acknowledged the indomitable spirit and pivotal role of Brig (Justice) DM Sen in shaping the legal landscape of the Armed Forces and gave the JAG's perspective on the theme.

Participants were privileged to hear the talk by former Chief Justice of India, Justice UU Lalit, who emphasized on the invaluable contribution of the Armed Forces towards national security and nation-building.

R Venkataramani, Ld Attorney General for India addressed in virtual mode wherein he highlighted on need for constant upgradation with evolving constitutional norms. Mohd Asad Malik, Professor, Jamia Milia Islamia also delivered compelling talks on new criminal laws and delved into the progressive provisions thereof which can be gainfully incorporated into military law to align it with the dynamic realities of the present era.

The closing address delivered by Maj Gen Manoj Kaushik, Addl JAG (Army) emphasized the significance of such forums as meaningful initiatives for the betterment of Military Law and also extended gratitude to the participants for their invaluable insights. The wide spectrum of topics discussed during the event, coupled with the diverse perspectives brought by attendees including the judges and the veterans underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing challenges within military law.

The lecture provided a platform for in-depth discussions and insightful contributions, fostering a rich exchange of ideas. Participants engaged in conversations that touched upon the nuanced examination of legal frameworks governing military law in India, with a collective commitment to derive implementable concepts for an efficient Military Justice System. The event concluded on a high note, as the lessons learned and connections made are expected to pave the way for future reforms and innovation within the legal framework of the Armed Forces including valuable thought processes for the upcoming Armed Forces Act. (ANI)

