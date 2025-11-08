Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 8 (ANI): The Sapta Shakti Command of the Indian Army will host a two-day Security Synergy Seminar on "A Whole-of-Nation Approach (WoNA) to Counter Future Conflicts" at Jaipur Military Station on November 10 & 11 in collaboration with the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), New Delhi.

According to PRO Defence of Rajasthan, this idea was conceptualised by Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army commander, Sapta Shakti Command. The seminar aims to foster synergy among the Armed Forces, civil administration, industry, and academia to evolve a unified framework for national security.

PRO Defence adds that the event will feature four thematic sessions focusing on the strategic imperatives of WoNA, partnerships for collaboration, information operations, and state-level frameworks for addressing future conflicts, with Rajasthan serving as a case study.

Eminent speakers, including senior military officers, diplomats, civil servants, and strategic experts, will deliberate on emerging multi-domain threats and innovative defence strategies aligned with 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and 'Atmanirbharta'.

The seminar aims to generate valuable insights and strengthen the collective national approach to security in an increasingly complex and dynamic global environment. (ANI)

