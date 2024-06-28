Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Indian basketball player Poonam Chaturvedi offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Friday.

Poonam Chaturvedi, who is considered Asia's tallest basketball player (7 feet) worshipped Baba Mahakal and sought his blessings like a normal visitor by taking a darshan ticket.

Meanwhile, Assistant Administrator of the temple management committee, Prateek Dwivedi recognized her at the exit gate of the temple and requested her to come to the control room of Mahakaleshwar temple management committee. After that Dwivedi honoured the basketball player by presenting a picture of Baba Mahakal and prasad on the occasion.

The Mahakaleshwar temple management committee have made provisions and allow celebrities and players to have darshan of Baba Mahakal from Nandi hall under the protocol, but basketball player Poonam Chaturvedi had worshipped like a normal visitor.

Chaturvedi has written on her Instagram bio that her height is seven feet, she is an International basketball player and represents India.

Many celebrities and players often visit Mahakaleshwar temple and take blessings of Lord Mahakal. They also participate in Bhasma Aarti which is performed here in the morning.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual at Mahakaleshwar temple. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

According to the priest of the temple, following the tradition, the doors of Baba Mahakal get opened in the Brahma Muhurta and after that, a holy bath of Lord Mahakal used to be performed with Panchamrit, which included milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey.

Thereafter, Baba Mahakal gets adorned with dry fruits, cannabis and then the Bhasma Aatri is performed along with beating drums and blowing conch shells. (ANI)

