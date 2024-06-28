Kanpur, June 28: In a harrowing incident, a 10-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by a swimming pool owner over a dispute concerning a mere Rs 10 fee in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. The incident has shaken the community. The young victim, identified as Ayush Yadav, was reportedly strangled to death by the pool owner, Rajkumar, and his son, Veerpal. Post the heinous act, it is believed that they attempted to conceal their crime by stuffing sand into the boy’s mouth and nose, subsequently disposing of his body in a nearby field.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the incident came to light on the evening of June 26 when Ayush, who frequented the pool often without paying, failed to return home. His mother, Seema Yadav, along with other family members, embarked on a frantic search that led to the grim discovery of Ayush’s body, located approximately 15 metres from the pool. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Killed in Dispute Between Two Groups in Basti District.

D.I.G. Muniraj conducted an on-site investigation, gathering details from the distraught mother, who has since accused the pool owner and his son of the murder. The police have confirmed that the autopsy report substantiates the cause of death as strangulation. Veerpal has been detained for interrogation, and authorities anticipate the imminent arrest of his accomplice and father, Rajkumar. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: To Remove ‘Evil Shadow’, ‘Haunted’ Aunt Strangles Seven-Year-Old Boy to Death on Exorcist’s Advice in Muzaffarnagar.

A case has been registered against the father-son duo under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A further and detailed probe has been launched into the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2024 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).