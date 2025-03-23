Kerala Assembly Building participated in Earth Hour by switching off its lights (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Cities across India observed Earth Hour on Saturday night. The lights were turned off between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm as part of the event.

Many iconic buildings and places were part of the event.

Lights at the iconic India Gate in Delhi were turned off to conserve energy.

lights at the Qutub Minar were also turned off.

In Hyderabad, lights at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat were turned off to conserve energy.

Kerala Assembly Building also participated, switching off its lights.

Organized by the non-profit organization World Wide Fund (WWF), 'Earth Hour' was famously started as a lights-out event in Sydney, Australia in 2007. Since 2007, it has grown to engage millions of supporters in more than 190 countries and territories, inspiring individuals and organizations worldwide to take action for the environment, and driving major legislative changes by harnessing the power of the people, as per the Ministry of Environment.

Earth Hour is a worldwide event wherein global landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, Big Ben, Sydney Opera House, the Empire State Building and Rashtrapati Bhawan (India) amongst others have also participated and switched off their electric lights during Earth Hour, as per the Ministry of Environment.

BSES had urged its 50 lakh-plus consumers and 2 crore residents in South, West, East and Central Delhi to 'switch off' non-essential lights and appliances during Earth Hour.

This year's Earth Hour coincides with World Water Day and WWF-India is celebrating the convergence with the theme 'Be Water Wise,' reminding us that energy and water are inextricably linked. As the climate crisis deepens, rising temperatures are intensifying water shortages, and the need for conservation is more urgent than ever. Earth Hour is about more than just saving power--it is about making conscious choices every day that contribute to a sustainable future, said a statement from BSES.

Last year, Delhiites showcased their commitment by saving 206 MW during Earth Hour, with BSES areas contributing a significant 130 MW. This year, BSES to surpass these figures, proving once again that Delhi is not just a spectator in the fight against climate change--it is a leader. (ANI)

