New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal has said that Indian consumers are now demanding high-quality goods and services and to ensure that, the government is giving help and reasonable time to producers to adapt to new quality standards and ensure that India becomes recognised as a provider of good-quality products.

He was speaking at the concluding session of the 'G20 Standards Dialogue' at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday.

Goyal said that it is important to ensure the harmonisation of standards with international bodies to help India adopt standards that are globally accepted. He mentioned that India needs to get out of the mindset of having two standards for everything.

"Our effort is that every product that is made in India will be a high-quality product," he said.

The Union Minister said that if consumers pick up a product in India they should be assured of high quality.

"Developed nations have a lot to share in this regard, and therefore, a robust framework should be created through regular engagements like G20 Standards Dialogue for the countries that need it," Goyal said.

He said that in the next few years, India will upgrade it's standard ecosystem, like test labs and hopefully have mutual recognition agreements with other countries as well so that quality is achieved for a better and more prosperous future for Mother Earth and every citizen of the world.

Goyal said that the theme of the dialogue, 'Zero Defect, Zero Effect' was articulated by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi about 9 years ago.

He said that the Prime Minister is an evangelist for sustainability and has been at the forefront of creating awareness within the country and internationally about the need for collective action. He said that it's his vision that sustainability becomes an inclusive paradigm.

Goyal stressed that even the common man recognises the importance of sustainable growth and every citizen recognises that growth will have to be inclusive so that no one is left behind. He said that the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals are also the core elements of the roadmap on standards and sustainability.

"And I'm sure the goal of zero hunger, the goal of health and wellness, and the goal of a better quality of life for every citizen will be important for all of us to keep in mind when we debate this important subject--affordable clean Energy," Goyal said.

The Union Minister said that affordable clean energy is an integral part of sustainable growth where India is looking at recycling, reuse, and overall ensuring how 'waste can be kept to a bare minimum', which is absolutely unavoidable. "That is the road forward. That is the pathway before us," he said, adding on that government desire only to act as a facilitator and not as a disrupter of the processes. (ANI)

