New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Reacting to AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks on the upcoming India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MP Rajkumar Sangwan said that just as the Indian armed forces have responded firmly to those sheltering terrorism, the Indian cricket team too will give a befitting reply on the field if the match is held at the international level.

RLD MP Dr Rajkumar Sangwan, while talking to ANI, said, "... Just how our army taught a lesson to those who shelter terrorists, our Indian Cricket team will teach them a lesson too if a match is played at an international level..."

Earlier, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi voiced his concern on Monday over the upcoming cricket match between India and Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup and raised questions regarding accountability for the Pahalgam attack.

During the session dedicated to Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Owaisi said, "Does your conscience allow you to ask the family members of the people who were killed in Baisaran to watch India's cricket match with Pakistan?... We are stopping 80% of Pakistan's water, saying that water and blood will not flow together. Will you play a cricket match? My conscience does not allow me to watch that match."

Posing a question directly to the government, he asked, "Does this government have the courage to call the 25 dead people and say we have taken revenge in Operation Sindoor, now you watch the match with Pakistan?"

His remarks followed the announcement by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, that the Men's Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28. Group A comprises India, Pakistan, the UAE, and Oman, while Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

He also questioned how the perpetrators of the Baisaran incident managed to infiltrate Indian territory.

"Who did Pahalgam? We have 7.5 lakh army and central paramilitary force. From where did these four rats enter and kill our Indian citizens? On whom will accountability be fixed?...", he asked, referencing the incident in Pahalgam. (ANI)

