New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Several defence PSUs including Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will be taking part in a mega maritime and aerospace exhibition in Malaysia's Langkawi from May 20-24, the defence ministry said on Sunday.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth will lead an Indian delegation at the 17th edition of Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2025), the ministry said.

An Indian pavilion set up in LIMA 2025 will be inaugurated by Seth.

"Many DPSUs including Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, BEML, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Gliders India Limited, and private defence companies will be participating in the exhibition and showcasing the Indian defence industry prowess," the ministry said in a statement.

This year, Indian assets including Dornier aircraft and an Indian naval ship will also participate in LIMA 2025, it said.

"On the sidelines of the exhibition, Seth will also call on Malaysian Minister of Defence Dato' Seri Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin. The visit will further consolidate the bilateral defence cooperation and comprehensive strategic partnership," the statement said.

"India and Malaysia have a robust and multifaceted relationship which has expanded into several strategic areas, including defence and security. Both the countries are committed to work under the vision of comprehensive strategic partnership established during the visit of the Prime Minister of Malaysia in 2024," it said.

LIMA, established in 1991 and held biennially, is regarded as one of the largest and most significant maritime and aerospace exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific region.

