Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 14 (ANI): Ministry of State (MoS) Defence Sanjay Seth speaking on his visit to Russia stated that the Indian diaspora of Russia and Indians are excited to see the Prime Minister and Russia's President Putin together.

Seth further stated that both India and Russia share a strong friendship that is almost telepathic.

"Russia and India have had a relationship for hundreds of years... The Indian diaspora of Russia and Indians here are equally excited to see PM Narendra Modi and President Putin together. Both share telepathy and a strong friendship. I had the fortune of meeting President Putin..." Seth told ANI.

Earlier on May 9,the MoS had visited Moscow to attend the Victory Day Parade and had met the President Vladimir Putin and expressed gratitude for Russia's support in India's fight against terrorism.

Sharing a post on X, Seth wrote, "Honoured to meet President Vladimir Putin during my Russia visit. Represented India at the banquet marking the 80th Victory Day anniversary. Expressed gratitude for Russia's support in India's fight against terrorism under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Jee."

Sanjay Seth also laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and met Russian Deputy Defence Minister Col Gen Alexander Fomin to discuss deepening military and technical cooperation yesterday.

He thanked Russia for its support against crossborder terrorism, with both sides agreeing to enhance ties through existing frameworks and regular consultations.

In a post on X, Seth said, "Today I attended a bilateral meeting with Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin. In this meeting, I thanked the Government and people of Russia for Russia's support in India's fight against cross-border terrorism.

"The post further said, "Also, there was a positive discussion on multifaceted military and military-technical cooperation. In the meeting, we agreed to further deepen these relations within the framework of existing institutional mechanisms. India and Russia will continue regular consultations in the future and enhance mutual cooperation in the changing situation."

Victory Day commemorates the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II and is marked with a grand military parade in the Russian capital. (ANI)

