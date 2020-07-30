Kolkata, Jul 28 (PTI) On the International Tiger Day on Wednesday, the Indian Museum organised an online exhibition portraying various artefacts, paintings and objects associated with the majestic beast.

Photographs of objects depicting the big cat in various poses from the collection of Indian Museum were displayed at the online exhibition, a museum spokesman said.

The exhibits included a black stone image of a tiger killing a deer, painted leather mash of a king on horseback hunting a tiger, watercolour painting of a king on tiger hunt and a marble artefact depicting a tiger, the spokesman said.

There is an accompanying background score in Sarod during the entire online exhibition which is based on a popular song from Hirak Rajar Deshe, a movie by Satyajit Ray. In the film sequence, two characters with magic power try to tame a tiger by singing a song.

On this day, the state forest department also launched a film on Buxa Tiger Reserve in Alipurduar district in North Bengal.

