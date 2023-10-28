New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Saturday presented the maiden Navy's Intellectual Beacon (NIB) to Commander M Arun Chakravarthy during a brief Presentation Ceremony at his chamber.

Cdr M Arun Chakravarthy is the winner of the Indian Navy's Sardar KM Panikkar 'NIB' essay competition which has been introduced to promote reading, writing and thinking skills amongst the Naval community. VAdm K Swaminathan, Chief of Personnel and Cmde G Rambabu, Commodore (Naval Education) were also present on this occasion.

The award has been introduced in memory of Sardar KM Panikkar, a maritime strategic thinker who brought back the maritime awakening/ consciousness in India regarding the importance of the oceans and maritime matters.

Introducing the Sardar KM Panikkar 'NIB' essay competition, the Indian Navy said that the high level of professionalism that the officers of the Indian armed need to maintain can only be achieved through continued and sustained education as well as training. This is augmented with literary pursuits that enable forming informed opinions on aspects such as national security, international relations, defence strategy, organisational behaviour and management of combat forces.

Sardar KM Panikkar wrote strongly in favour of enhancing maritime consciousness in the nation and relentlessly highlighted the significance of maritime power and naval policy to India's growth and prosperity, the competition will be an important element of the Navy's annual calendar.

All officers below the rank of Captain (Col equivalent) are eligible to participate in it. A unique badge has been introduced for the winner, who will be permitted to wear it on his or her uniform for a period of one year. The badge will be formally presented to the winner of the competition by the Chief of the Naval Staff. (ANI)

