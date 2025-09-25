New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The Indian Navy successfully concluded the biannual joint Exercise Jal Prahar, a joint amphibious exercise conducted in close coordination with the Indian Army, according to a release.

The exercise aimed to validate and enhance inter-service synergy, operational planning and execution in amphibious operations along India's eastern seaboard.

The exercise was conducted in two phases. The Harbour Phase (16-20 Sep) at Visakhapatnam focused on the induction and integration of army troops onboard INS Gharial. This included onboard training, safety briefings, orientation towards a mariner's life, sports and interactions sessions to foster camaraderie, the release stated.

The Sea Phase (21-23 Sep) witnessed the execution of amphibious operations, which included hard beaching at Kakinada, launching of LCAs and BMPs, and validation of SOPs and Joint Training Protocols, the release added. (ANI)

