Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) The Indian Navy on Wednesday evacuated an Iranian naval personnel, who suffered a cardiac arrest on board a vessel off the Mumbai coast.

Also Read | No Citizen Should Be Prosecuted Under Section 66A of the IT Act, Says Supreme Court.

"An Indian Navy ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) was launched from INS Shikra, Mumbai at about 0830 hours today, in response to a request from the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy for MEDEVAC (medical evacuation) of an Iranian Navy personnel," the Navy said in a statement.

Also Read | Employment News: Your Chance To Work With Premier Government Organizations.

The Iranian Navy personnel had suffered a cardiac arrest onboard IRI Ship Makaran (a ship of the Iranian Navy) off Mumbai coast, it said.

The aircraft evacuated the patient along with two attendants from the ship and airlifted them directly to Navy hospital, INHS Asvini, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)