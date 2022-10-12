Employment News’, a flagship weekly job journal of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, provides the latest update on job vacancies, job-oriented training programs, admission notices for the premier organizations in the country such as Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Institute of Home Economics (University of Delhi), National Bal Bhavan, National Capital Region Transport Corporation Ltd, National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA), National Sugar Institute, Kanpur, Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development and National Institute of Communication Finance

Get all the details related to the number of posts, eligibility, and last date to apply. PM-DevINE Scheme: Union Cabinet Approves ‘Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region’.

Job Opportunities At a Glance:

1) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad

Vacancies

No. of posts: 01 – Technical Officer (Fire Safety)

For detailed information, please visit: www.iitism.ac.in.

Last date to apply: 17 October, 2022

2) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy

Vacancies

No. of posts: 01 – Junior Scientific Officer

For detailed information, please visit: https://www.svpnpa.gov.in/index.php/vacancies

3) Institute of Home Economics (University of Delhi)

Vacancies

No. of posts: 01 – Senior Technical Assistant (Computer)

For detailed information, please visit: http://www.du.ac.in

Last date to apply: Within 21 days from the date of publication of this advertisement.

4) National Bal Bhavan

Vacancies

No. of posts: 01 – Assistant Accounts officer

For detailed information, please visit: www.nationalbalbhavan.nic.in

Last date to apply: Within 30 days from the date of publication of the vacancy notice in the Newspapers

5) National Capital Region Transport Corporation Ltd.

Vacancies

No. of posts: 01 – Chief Finance Expert

For detailed information, please visit: https://ncrtc.in/

6) ) National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA)

Vacancies

No. of posts: 01 – Senior Technical Consultant (Forestry/Agro-forestry)

No. of posts: 01 – Senior Technical Consultant (Watershed Development)

No. of posts: 01 – Technical Consultant (Watershed & Community Management)

No. of posts: 01 – Technical Consultant (Horticulture)

No. of posts: 01 – Young Professional (Water Management)

No. of posts: 01 – Young Professional (Forestry)

For detailed information, please visit: www.nraa.gov.in/

Last date to apply: 21 October 2022

7) National Sugar Institute, Kanpur

Vacancies

No. of posts: 01 – Fine Mechanic

For detailed information, please visit: http://nsi.gov.in.

Last date to apply: Within 30 days after publication of advertisement.

8) Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development

Vacancies

No. of posts: 03 – Accounts Officer

For detailed information, please visit: https://rural.nic.in.

Last date to apply: Within two months from the date of publication of this circular in the Employment News/Rozgar Samachar. 7th Pay Commission: Good News For Railway Employees, Cabinet Clears Productivity Linked Bonus Equivalent to 78 Days.

9) MSME Technology Centre, Bhiwadi(Rajasthan)

Vacancies

No. of posts: 01 – Administrative Accounts Officer

No. of posts: 01 – Senior Engineer (training)

No. of posts: 02 – Senior Engineer (design)

No. of posts: 01 – Senior Engineer (production)

No. of posts: 02 – Engineer (training)

No. of posts: 02 – Engineer (production)

No. of posts: 01 – Store Officer

No. of posts: 02 – Senior Technician (production)

No. of posts: 01 – Senior Technician (training)

No. of posts: 02 – Senior Technician Maintenance (Elect+Mech)

For detailed information, please visit: http://www.igtr-aur.org.

Last date to apply: 31 October 2022

10) National Institute of Communication Finance

No. of posts: 03 – Teaching Associates (Research Associates)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2022 06:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).