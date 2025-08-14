New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Ikshak (Yard 3027), the third of four Survey Vessel (Large) ships, 102nd ship steered by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau, built at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata and overseen by Warship Overseeing Team (Kolkata) was delivered to the Indian Navy on Thursday, Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

The first ship of the class, INS Sandhayak, was commissioned on February 3, 2024 and the second ship, INS Nirdeshak, on December 18, 2024. The contract for four Survey Vessels (Large) was signed on 30 October 2018.

The SVL ships are designed and built as per the classification rules of the Indian Register of Shipping by M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata. The ship aims at full-scale coastal and deep-water Hydrographic survey of Port/Harbour approaches and determination of navigational channels/routes. The ship will also collect oceanographic and geophysical data for defence and civil applications.

With a displacement of about 3400 tons and an overall length of 110 meters, Ikshak is fitted with state-of-the-art hydrographic equipment such as Data Acquisition and Processing System, Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, Remotely Operated Vehicle, DGPS Long range positioning systems, Digital side scan sonar, etc. Powered by two diesel engines, the ship can achieve speeds in excess of 18 knots.

The keel of the ship was laid on 06 Aug 21, and the ship was launched on 26 Nov 22. The ship has undergone a comprehensive schedule of trials in harbour and at sea prior to its delivery.

Ikshak has an indigenous content of over 80% by cost. The delivery of Ikshak is a reassurance of the impetus of the Government of India and the Indian Navy towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

The delivery of Ikshak is a tribute to the collaborative efforts of a large number of stakeholders, MSMEs and the Indian Industry in enhancing the maritime prowess of the nation in the Indian Ocean Region. Further, Ikshak is the first SVL Ship to be delivered with accommodation for women officers and sailors. (ANI)

