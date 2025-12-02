New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): The Indian Navy has released an updated edition of the Indian Maritime Doctrine 2025, amid the evolving maritime security challenges, according to the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy.

They further noted that the doctrine reflects the nation's vision of harnessing the ocean to achieve 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and emphasised adopting emerging technologies, among other initiatives.

"The doctrine reflects India's vision of harnessing the oceans for #ViksitBharat2047, recognises multi-domain and grey-zone threats, formalises the No-War-No-Peace spectrum, and emphasises adoption of emerging technologies and jointness to strengthen India's role and influence across the region," the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday extended advance greetings for Navy Day, observed on December 4 to commemorate India's decisive 1971 strikes on Karachi.

This year's Navy Day celebration will be held at Shangumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, with the President, the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, as the chief guest. The event will feature an operational demonstration, showcasing the Navy's capabilities.

Addressing the press conference in Delhi ahead of Navy Day, Admiral Tripathi said, "Although the Navy Day is on the 4th of December, I take this opportunity to wish all of us who are present here, as also to our countrymen, a very happy Navy Day in advance... We celebrate Navy Day on the 4th of December to commemorate our audacious and decisive strikes on Karachi on the 4th of December, 1971, which caused massive destruction and shattered the enemy's morale and will to fight... It changed the course of the war of 1971," he said.

"This year's Navy Day celebration will be held at Shangumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, tomorrow, 3rd December. The President, the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, will grace the occasion as the chief guest and witness the operational demonstration being conducted by us. We truly acknowledge the support of the government of Kerala and the local administration in Trivandrum during our planning and during the execution of the operation demonstration tomorrow," he added. (ANI)

