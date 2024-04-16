New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Indian Navy has seized 940 kg of contraband narcotics in the Western Arabian Sea, officials said.

Indian Navy's elite MARCOs commandos, deployed onboard frontline ship INS Talwar, seized the narcotics from a dhow as part of the 'Operation Crimson Barracuda', a Navy spokesperson said.

Also Read | 'Your Efforts Will Shape Nation's Future', PM Narendra Modi Wishes Successful Candidates of Civil Services Examination.

"Indian Naval ship INS Talwar, mission deployed in Western Arabian Sea for maritime security operations, as part of combined task force led operation Crimson Barracuda successfully apprehended a suspicious 'dhow' on April 13," the official said.

"The ship's specialist boarding teams and MARCOs seized 940 kgs of contraband narcotics. The drugs are being disposed off as per standard operating procedures," he said.

Also Read | UPSC Results 2023: Aditya Srivastava's Family Overjoyed in Lucknow As He Secures All India Rank 1, Says ‘Our Dreams Are Fulfilled’ (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)