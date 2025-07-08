New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Indian Navy has signed a contract with a major defence PSU for the implementation of the National Maritime Domain Awareness (NMDA) Project towards strengthening maritime and coastal security, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The contract was signed in the presence of Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, and Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bengaluru, Manoj Jain.

Also Read | Did Shaktikanta Das Endorse an Investment Platform Promising INR 1 Million Monthly Returns for INR 21,000 Investment? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Video.

The project will bring in an integrated approach to data collation, analysis and information sharing among the various maritime stakeholders.

"The Indian Navy has signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bengaluru, for the implementation of National Maritime Domain Awareness Project towards strengthening maritime and coastal security," it said.

Also Read | Traffic Curbs for Kanwar Yatra 2025: Muzaffarnagar Administration Announces Traffic Diversion, Heavy Vehicles To Be Restricted on Delhi-Dehradun Highway From July 11; Full Traffic Ban From July 18.

The project entails the upgrade of the existing National Command, Control, Communication and Intelligence (NC3I) Network to the NMDA Network along with the incorporation of AI-enabled software, the ministry said.

As part of the project, the existing Information Management and Analysis Centre (IMAC) at Gurugram, which is the nodal centre of NC3I Network, will also be upgraded into a multi-agency NMDA Centre hosting representatives from various national agencies, it said.

The project will be executed on a "turnkey basis" and will be administered by the Indian Navy, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)